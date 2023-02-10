Man, 38, shot on Blue Line platform

A man was shot on a CTA Blue Line platform during the Friday evening commute on Chicago's Near West Side.

The 38-year-old was on the Illinois Medical District platform around 5:42 p.m. when someone started talking to him before they pulled out a handgun and shot him in the foot, according to Chicago police.

The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.