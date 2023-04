A man was found fatally shot Friday morning in the Park Manor neighborhood.

The 39-year-old was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body around 10:40 a.m. in the 6700 block of South Rhodes Avenue, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet released his identity.

No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.