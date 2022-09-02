Man, 39, rescued from Lake Michigan

Chicago police rescued a man from Lake Michigan Friday night.

The incident occurred near the 6200 block of North Sheridan.

At about 6:30 p.m., a 39-year-old man was having a mental health crisis while under the influence of drugs, and jumped into the water.

He swam out about a half-mile from shore, Chicago police said.

CPD Marine units were able to pull him onto their rescue boat and brought him to safety.

The man was transported to an area hospital for evaluation.