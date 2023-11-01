Man, 39, shot while trying to break up fight in Albany Park

A man was shot while trying to break up a fight Wednesday morning in the Albany Park neighborhood.

The 39-year-old was at a gathering around 4:37 a.m. in the 4300 block of North Kedzie Avenue when a fight broke out between a male and a female, according to police.

The man tried to break up the fight when the male suspect fired a gun, striking the victim in hand. The man was dropped off at Loretto Hospital where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

There were no other reported injuries. No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate