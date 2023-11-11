Man, 40, shot and killed in Wrightwood

A man was fatally shot Saturday evening in the Wrightwood neighborhood.

The 40-year-old was approached by someone around 6:23 p.m. who pulled out a handgun and started shooting in the 7900 block of South Western Avenue, according to police.

The victim was shot in the torso and was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

No one is in custody as detectives investigate.