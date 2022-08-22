Man, 41, fatally shot in Jeffery Manor

A man was shot several times and killed Monday morning in the Jeffery Manor neighborhood.

The 41-year-old was shot multiple times and was transported to the University of Chicago Medial Center where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives are investigating.

The nature of the shooting was not immediately clear.