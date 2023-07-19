Man, 41, shot and critically wounded during argument in Austin

A man was shot and critically wounded Tuesday night in Chicago's Austin neighborhood.

The 41-year-old was arguing with a female he knew around 11 p.m. when she pulled out a gun and started shooting at him in the 5900 block of West Madison Street, according to police.

The man was shot in the back, buttocks and leg and was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

There is no one in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.