Man, 41, shot during fight in Bronzeville

A man was shot during a fight with several people Tuesday morning in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

The 41-year-old was fighting with a group of people around 1:12 a.m. when gunfire broke out in the 3600 block of South Indiana Avenue, police said.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. He drove to Mercy Hospital and was transferred to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.