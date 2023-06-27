Man, 41, shot inside parked car in Park Manor

A man was shot while parked Tuesday morning in the Park Manor neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

Police found a 41-year-old man inside a parked vehicle around 2 a.m. suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg in the 6700 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue.

The victim was unable to provide details about the shooting. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.