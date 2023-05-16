Man, 43, shot and seriously wounded in Austin

A man was shot and seriously wounded Tuesday morning in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

The 43-year-old was inside a residence around 1 a.m. in the 4900 block of West Ohio Street when some he knew started shooting, according to police.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in serious condition.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.