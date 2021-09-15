Man, 44, charged in Englewood shooting

A man was charged Wednesday with first-degree attempted murder in connection to a Sept. 5 shooting in the Englewood neighborhood.

James Vaughn, 44, was accused of shooting and injuring a 55-year-old man in the 7100 block of South Parnell Avenue, police said.

Police arrested Vaughn Tuesday in the 2600 block of South California Avenue.

He was also charged with aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, police said.

Vaughn was due in bond court Wednesday.

No further information was available.