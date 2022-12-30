Man, 44, shot in head while driving in Brainerd

A man was shot in the head and seriously wounded early Friday in the Brainerd neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The 44-year-old was driving around 1 a.m. in the 9100 block of South Ashland Avenue when someone in black Jeep started shooting, police said.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was listed in serious condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.