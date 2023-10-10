Man, 45, shot and critically wounded in Austin alley

A man was shot and critically wounded Monday night in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

The 45-year-old was standing in an alley around 11:37 p.m. in the 5000 block of West North Avenue when a vehicle pulled up and someone exited and started shooting, police said.

The victim was shot once in the chest and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

There is no one in custody as Area Fived detectives investigate.