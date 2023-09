A man was shot and hospitalized Wednesday morning in Austin on Chicago's West Side.

The 46-year-old was outside before 11 a.m. when gunfire broke out in the 200 block of South Cicero Avenue, police said.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the arm and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in stable condition, police said.

There is no on in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.

No further information was immediately available.