Man, 46, shot on sidewalk in Burnside

A man was hospitalized after he was shot while standing on a sidewalk Monday night in the Burnside neighborhood.

The 46-year-old was standing on the sidewalk just before midnight in the 9300 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when someone got out of a black sedan and started shooting at him, police said.

The man suffered gunshot wounds to the stomach and hand, police said. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.