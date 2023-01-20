Man, 46, wounded in West Side drive-by shooting

A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Friday morning in the Austin neighborhood.

The 46-year-old was outside around 10:42 a.m. in the 5000 block of West Madison Street when a white four-door sedan pulled up and someone inside started shooting, police said.

The man was shot in the leg and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.