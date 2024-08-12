Man, 47, found shot to death in Bronzeville home

A man was found shot to death inside a residence Monday morning in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired around 3 a.m. at a home in the 4600 block of South Evans Avenue and found a 47-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head, according to police.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating the shooting.