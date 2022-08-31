Man, 48, in serious condition after being shot multiple times in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood

A 48-year-old man is in serious condition after being shot multiple times in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Police say the victim was standing outside around 8:45 a.m. in the 8800 block of South Lowe Avenue when a vehicle approached and an unknown offender started firing shots.

The victim was transported to Christ hospital and remains in serious condition.

No one is in custody at this time. Area Two Detectives are investigating.