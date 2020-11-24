Man, 48, missing from Lawndale

article

A 48-year-old man has been reported missing from Lawndale on the West Side.

Triono Mills was last seen Nov. 6 and is missing from the 1300 block of South Millard Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police. He is known to the Central Park area and may be in Racine, Wisconsin.

Mills is 5-foot-10, 250 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and has a medium-brown complexion, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Four detectives at 312-746-8255.