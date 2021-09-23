Man, 50, reported missing from West Garfield Park

article

A 50-year-old man was reported missing Thursday from the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

Derrick Stewart, who also goes by "Denoc," was last seen Sept. 1 in the area of 4100 W. Washington Boulevard.

Stewart is known to frequent the shops near Madison Street and Pulaski Road on the city's West Side.

He is 6-foot-2, 135 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Stewart was last seen weaing a dark baseball cap, a red t-shirt and black shorts.

If located, please contact Area Four detectives at (312) 746-8255.