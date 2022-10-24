Man, 50, shot in apartment hallway in Albany Park

A man was shot and killed inside his apartment complex Sunday night in the Albany Park neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side.

The 50-year-old was inside his apartment around 9 p.m. in the 4300 block of North Whipple Street when he heard a disturbance from a 2nd floor apartment, police said.

As he stepped out into his hallway, a gunman opened fire and shot him in the face, police said.

The man was transported by paramedics to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.