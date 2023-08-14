Man, 50, stabbed to death in Glenview during domestic dispute

A Glenview man was fatally stabbed Monday morning during a domestic-related incident in the northwest suburb.

Officers responded to a home around 6:36 a.m. in the 1100 block of Arbor Lane for a report of a stabbing, according to Glenview police.

Perron M. Thurston, 50, was found stabbed and was transported to Lutheran General Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police said they believe the stabbing was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

Glenview police continue to investigate.

No further information was immediately available.