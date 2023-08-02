Man, 53, charged with robbing Southwest Side business 5 times

A Chicago man is facing charges after allegedly robbing the same Brighton Park retail store five times over the course of a month.

Hector Medina, 53, is accused of stealing from a retail store in the 4900 block of South Kedzie Avenue on five separate occasions. The thefts happened on June 29, June 30, July 5, July 25 and July 27.

Medina was arrested Tuesday in the same block as his residence, the 5400 block of South Sawyer Avenue.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

He was charged with five felony counts of retail theft of over $300.

Medina is scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday.