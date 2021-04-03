Man, 54, injured in ultralight crash in Huntley

article

A 54-year-old man was injured Saturday evening when the carbon paramotor ultralight he was operating crashed in northwest suburban Huntley.

The Huntley Police Department and Huntley Fire Protection District responded to a call at about 6:54 p.m. of a downed ultralight in a field in the area of Powers Road and Samantha Lane, according to a statement from Huntley police.

Authorities say the man was injured after the ultralight experienced a rapid descent of several hundred feet.

An ultralight is a parachute powered by a fan motor which is attached to the operator.

Observers say the man quickly banked after takeoff and the ultralight went into a slow spin before striking the ground.

The man was treated at the scene before being transported to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital, police said.

His condition is not known.