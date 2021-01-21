Man, 55, carjacked, beaten with pipe in Austin: police

A 55-year-old man was carjacked and beaten with a pipe Thursday in Austin on the West Side.

About 6:35 p.m., the man was sitting at a red light in the 400 block of North Cicero Avenue when two males approached, one armed with a gun and the other with a short metal pipe, Chicago police said.

They told the man to get out of his Acura MDX and he complied, but when he did so the male with the pipe hit him several times, police said.

The carjackers fled in the man’s vehicle, police said. The man was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

Earlier Thursday, Police Superintendent David Brown announced steps the department was taking to address the recent spike in carjackings. Carjackings in 2020 doubled in Chicago compared to the previous year, and so far in 2021 there have been at least 144 reported.