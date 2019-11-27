Man, 55, missing from Englewood

article

Chicago police are asking for help locating a 55-year-old man who has been reported missing from Englewood on the South Side.

Michael Watkins was last seen Friday in the 5500 block of South Marshfield Avenue, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police.

Watkins is 5-foot-9, 170 pounds, bald, has brown eyes, and a medium-brown complexion, police said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.