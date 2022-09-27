Man, 55, shot while riding bike in Avalon Park

A man was shot while riding his bicycle Monday night in the Avalon Park neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The 55-year-old was biking southbound around 11:15 p.m. in the 8000 block of South Woodlawn Avenue when gunfire broke out and he was struck in the calf, police said.

Paramedics took the man to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in good condition, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.