Man, 56, fatally shot in Woodlawn home

Gunfire from outside killed a man inside a home Monday night in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

The 56-year-old was sitting in the front room of a home around 8 p.m. when gunfire from the sidewalk struck him in the torso in the 6600 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue, according to police.

Paramedics took the victim to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

No one has been arrested in connection with the shooting. Area One detectives are investigating.