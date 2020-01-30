Man, 56, missing for months from Bronzeville: police

article

Chicago police are asking for help locating a 56-year-old man who has been reported missing for months from Bronzeville on the South Side.

Anthony Woods was last seen Aug. 15 in the 4200 block of South Michigan Avenue, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police. He is known to frequent the 5200 block of South Wabash Avenue.

Woods is 6-foot-1, 175 pounds, with brown eyes, gray hair and has a medium-brown complexion, police said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.