Man, 56, reported missing from Buena Park

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a man who was reported missing from the Buena Park neighborhood.

Andre Barnett, 56, was last seen Wednesday in the 800 block of West Irving Park Road, according to a CPD missing person alert.

Barnett is 5-foot-10, 200 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

No further information was provided.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8266.