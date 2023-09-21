Man, 56, shot in both legs in Gresham

A man was shot in both legs and seriously wounded Thursday morning in the Gresham neighborhood.

The 56-year-old was walking in an alley around 3:14 a.m. when gunfire broke out in the 7600 block of South Stewart Avenue, according to police. The victim was shot once in each leg and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in serious condition.

He was unable to provide any further details to police.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.