Man, 57, fatally stabbed in Englewood

A man was stabbed to death Thursday morning in the Englewood neighborhood.

The 57-year-old was stabbed in the torso by someone he knew around 12:47 a.m. in the 1500 block of West 72nd Street, police said.

He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

One suspect was taken into custody and charges are pending, according to police.

Police said they believe the incident was domestic-related.