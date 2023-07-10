Man, 58, shot in West Garfield Park

A man was shot Monday morning in Chicago's West Garfield Park neighborhood.

The 58-year-old was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder around 3 a.m. in the 4100 block of West Wilcox Street, according to police.

He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

The victim told police he was walking outside when gunfire broke out and struck him.

There is no one in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.