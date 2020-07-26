Man, 59, missing from Brighton Park

article

Police are looking for a 59-year-old man missing from Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.

Hector Cruz was last seen July 7 and is missing from the 4500 block of South Washtenaw Avenue, Chicago police said. He was wearing a gray baseball cap with a red brim, a beige pull-over sweater and light blue pants.

He’s known to frequent the area near 45th to 46th streets and Western Avenue, police said. Cruz is 5-foot-6, 140 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about him is asked to call detectives at 312-747-8380.