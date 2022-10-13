Man, 61, charged in deadly East Side stabbing

article

A man was charged with murder in a stabbing that killed a 29-year-old Tuesday night in Chicago's East Side neighborhood.

Roberto Silva, 61, was arrested moments after he fatally stabbed a man in a home in the 10300 block of South Avenue F, according to Chicago police.

Police said the stabbing happened after the two had begun arguing.

Silva, who lives on the same block where the stabbing took place, is scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday.

No additional information was immediately available.