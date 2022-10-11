Chicago police: Man stabbed to death inside East Side home

A 29-year-old man was stabbed to death Tuesday night inside a home in Chicago's East Side neighborhood.

Around 8:45 p.m., police say the male victim was stabbed in the chest and neck by another known male inside a home in the 10300 block of South Ave F.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The offender was taken into custody.

The stabbing happened after a verbal altercation, police said.

Area Two detectives are investigating.