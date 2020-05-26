Man, 61, charged in SWAT standoff on NW Side

Charges have been filed after a man allegedly barricaded himself with two weapons on Memorial Day in a Northwest Side home.

Leszek Kania, 61, of Schorsch Village, faces two misdemeanor counts of firearm without a valid FOID and two misdemeanor counts of possessing ammunition with a valid FOID, according to Chicago police.

Officers were called at 6:30 a.m. to a domestic dispute in the 3400 block of North Nagle Avenue and spoke with a woman who said a man was inside the single-family home with a gun, police said. A SWAT team was called when the man refused to come out, police said.

He escaped after a gas leak sent fumes through the home, and was arrested shortly after, police said. Officers allegedly found two weapons.

Kania is due in court June 5.