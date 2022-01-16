Man, 61, shot in both legs in Humboldt Park

A 61-year-old man was shot in both of his legs in Humboldt Park Sunday morning, according to police.

Police said the man was walking down the street in the 1100 block of N. Lawndale around 7:47 a.m., when a gray impala pulled up with two unknown men inside.

One of the men in the car got out and robbed the 61-year-old, then fired multiple shots in his direction.

The man was taken to Stroger hospital in stable condition.

No one is in custody at this time, and Area Four Detectives are investigating.