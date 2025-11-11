Man, 62, dies in crash on Chicago's South Side

The Brief A 62-year-old man died after crashing his pickup truck into a median early Sunday in the 8700 block of South Lafayette Avenue, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, and the Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating.



A 62-year-old man died early Sunday after crashing his pickup truck into a median on the South Side.

What we know:

The crash happened around 3:39 a.m. in the 8700 block of South Lafayette Avenue, according to police. The man was treated at the scene by Chicago Fire Department paramedics and taken to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No other injuries were reported. The Major Accident Investigation Unit is handling the investigation.