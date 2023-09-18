Man, 62, shot several times in Woodlawn

A man was shot several times on a sidewalk Monday morning in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

The 62-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 4 a.m. when a male walked up and started shooting in the 6300 block of South Eberhart Avenue, according to police.

The victim was shot in the arm and leg and was transported by paramedics to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in fair condition.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.