Man, 65, shot while riding bike on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A 65-year-old man was shot while riding a bike Sunday afternoon in Chicago's West Pullman neighborhood.
What we know:
The man was riding the bike around 5 p.m. when someone shot at him, striking him in the leg in the 11700 block of South Lafayette Avenue, according to police.
He was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital where he was listed in good condition. Police said no arrests have been made.
Area Two detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.