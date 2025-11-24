Man, 65, shot while riding bike on Chicago's South Side

The Brief A 65-year-old man was shot in the leg while riding his bike Sunday afternoon in West Pullman, police said. He was taken to a hospital in good condition, and no arrests have been made as Area Two detectives investigate.



A 65-year-old man was shot while riding a bike Sunday afternoon in Chicago's West Pullman neighborhood.

What we know:

The man was riding the bike around 5 p.m. when someone shot at him, striking him in the leg in the 11700 block of South Lafayette Avenue, according to police.

He was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital where he was listed in good condition. Police said no arrests have been made.

Area Two detectives are investigating.