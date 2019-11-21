Man, 67, missing from South Shore

A 67-year-old man was reported missing from South Shore on the South Side.

Wallace Johnson was last seen Nov. 18 and is missing from the 7000 block of South Cregier Avenue, Chicago police said in a missing person alert.

Investigators believe he is in the area of 70th Street and East End Avenue as the vehicle he was last seen driving was parked on that block, police said.

He is 5-foot-9, 190 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes, police said. It is not known what he was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information should call Area Central SVU detectives at 312-747-8380.