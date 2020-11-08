Man, 68, missing from Belmont Cragin

article

A 68-year-old man has been reported missing from Belmont Cragin on the Northwest Side.

Elias Romero was last seen about 12:40 p.m. Saturday at his home in the 2900 block of North Keating Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Romero, who has dementia, is 5-foot-9 and 175 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair, police said. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, dark blue jacket, beige pants and brown leather shoes, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Area Five Special Victims Unit at 312-746-6554.