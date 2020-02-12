Man, 68, missing from Lawndale: police
CHICAGO - Police are searching for a 68-year-old man who was reported missing from Lawndale on the West Side.
Tulsa Payne, who also goes by “Junebug,” was last seen Feb. 1 in the 4300 block of West 18th Place, Chicago police said.
Police described Payne as a 5-foot-5, 150-pound man with gray hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black hat and black coat when he went missing, and may also be wearing blue headphones.
Payne occasionally grows a mustache and beard, police said. He also rides public transportation at times.
Anyone with information about Payne’s location is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.