Man, 68, missing from Lawndale: police

Police are searching for a 68-year-old man who was reported missing from Lawndale on the West Side.

Tulsa Payne, who also goes by “Junebug,” was last seen Feb. 1 in the 4300 block of West 18th Place, Chicago police said.

Police described Payne as a 5-foot-5, 150-pound man with gray hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black hat and black coat when he went missing, and may also be wearing blue headphones.

Payne occasionally grows a mustache and beard, police said. He also rides public transportation at times.

Anyone with information about Payne’s location is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.