Man, 69, beaten and carjacked in Chinatown

A 69-year-old man was attacked and carjacked Tuesday night in the Chinatown neighborhood.

The man got out of his silver Audi A4 and was walking away at 8:35 p.m. in the 200 block of West 24th Street when two people approached him from behind and one of them punched him in the head, causing him to fall, police said.

They took the man's car keys and wallet before driving off in his car, police said.

The man suffered facial swelling but refused treatment, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.

Chinatown residents voiced concerns this summer about an increase in armed robberies and carjackings in the neighborhood.