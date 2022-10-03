Man, 69, reported missing from Brighton Park

article

Police are asking for the public's help in locating a man who was reported missing from Chicago's Southwest Side.

Oscar Sanchez, 69, was last seen Sunday in the 2800 block of South Archer Avenue in the Brighton Park neighborhood, according to a CPD missing person alert.

Sanchez is 5-foot-6, 147 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair.

He is known to frequent the area around the 1600 block of South Racine Avenue, police said.

Sanchez was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a black and gray winter coat, black jeans and silver/blue gym shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8266.