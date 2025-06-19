Man, 69, shot to death on Chicago's South Side

The Brief A 69-year-old man was found fatally shot in the head early Thursday at a home on Chicago’s South Side. Police are interviewing a person of interest and believe the incident may be domestic-related. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.



A 69-year-old man was found shot to death early Thursday in Chicago's Burnside neighborhood, police said.

What we know:

Officers responded around 2 a.m. to a report of a person shot at a residence and learned from a witness that she had discovered her family member unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head.

Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Police interviewed a person of interest and Area Two detectives are investigating the circumstances of the shooting.

Authorities said the incident is possibly domestic-related, and no arrests have been made.