Man, 70, missing from Hyde Park

article

A 70-year-old man is missing from Hyde Park on the South Side.

Brian Weaver was last seen Sunday near the 5200 block of South Drexel Avenue, Chicago police said. He was wearing a black sweater over a blue sweater, gray sweatpants with a black stripe down the side and black moccasins.

He is 5-foot-10 and 140 pounds with brown eyes and white hair, police said.

Weaver is known to frequent the Hyde Park area near Lake Shore Drive, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.