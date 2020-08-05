Man, 72, killed in Grand Crossing shooting

A man was fatally shot Wednesday in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

The 72-year-old was in a store about 3:25 p.m. in the 7300 block of South Stony Island Avenue when someone walked up and shot him in the back, Chicago police said.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead about 8:06 a.m. Thursday, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

He was identified as James Kelley, the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy ruled his death a homicide.

Area One detectives are investigating.