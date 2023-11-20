Man, 72, killed in Logan Square shooting

A 72-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday night in the Logan Square neighborhood.

The man was walking outside around 10 p.m. when gunfire broke out and struck him once in the chest in the 3900 block of West Fullerton Avenue, according to police.

He was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The Cook County medical examiner's office identified him as Cesar A. Patino.

Police said the suspected shooter may have been traveling in a white SUV.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.